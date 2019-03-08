Advanced search

Black and White Foundation back Wrington Redhill with new kit

PUBLISHED: 11:00 11 October 2019

Wrington Redhill face the camera in new kit sponsored by the Black & White Foundation

Wrington Redhill face the camera in new kit sponsored by the Black & White Foundation

Wrington Redhill are sporting new kit in the Uhlsport Somerset League this season, thanks to a sponsorship deal with The Black & White Foundation.

The club are now wearing black and white colours as part of the agreement, while also retaining their long-term association with main sponsors Cadbury House and Marco Pierre White.

A statement said: "The charitable objects of the charity are to provide for the relief of hardship amongst people working in the hospitality industry in the UK, or their direct dependants, through the provision of goods, services or grants.

"Now is our chance to give back to our industry. We will be raising money through various events through the year and will continue our annual bike rides across Europe. This charity is the brainchild of Shezan Aslam. I'm very proud to have been part of the team who founded this charity for a cause very close to my heart. Having Marco Pierre White as our patron is just the final ingredient in the perfect recipe."

