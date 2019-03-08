Boss Baker left delighted at Weston Town's Vardon Cup for second trophy of season

Weston Town win the Vardon Cup with a 3-0 victory over Hutton A. Archant

Phil Baker was'very happy' after seeing Weston Town win the Vardon Cup at the weekend.

With the scoreline still goalless at half-time, Weston scored three goals after the restart to complete a Weston & District League and Cup double.

And boss Baker was encouraged with how his team responded in the second half.

"Very happy," he said.

"Obviously a tough game first half, Hutton made it really difficult for us but it definetly improved for us to get the result in the end.

"The boys defended it all over the pitch. I think Hutton had only two shots on target in the whole game so that shows everyone was working.

"This was our priority, we knew we could win these two cups.

"It's been fantastic. We've always treated the Atwell Shield as a bonus for us.

"We'll have some tired legs Tuesday but we will go down and give it everything we can 100 per cent."

Baker revealed to the Weston Mercury what he said at half time, adding: "Just remember what we've done all season - get the ball down, play football, play to our strengths.

"Luckily our players dug deep and got the result and got it done."

Baker was also full of praise for his three goalscorers, after captain Connor Harding-James, Bruno Castro and Dan Hiscox all hit the target.

"Dan is one of the top goal scorers in the league this season. Bruno had a couple of missed chances but put one away," he added.

"Connor, our centre-back, also chipped in with a loads of goals. He's one of the top goal scorers in all cup competitions, so we know we can rely on him from set-pieces."

Baker was allso thrilled with how far his side have come in a short space of time, adding: "It's been brilliant. Obviously it's the first time we've had the men's team playing and we've been pretty relaxed by it because we really didn't know what to expect.

"It's been brilliant, I've got a great group of lads with a really good attitude and work ethic and I've known them a lot - since they were young junior players - so it's great to see them playing football still.

"If someone had told me this is where we were going to be at the end of the season I would have taken it."