Football: Boss hails unbeaten Worle under-18s

North Somerset League Champions Worle Athletic Under 18s Archant

Worle Athletic under-18s manager Michael Dangerfield heaped praise on his team who went all season undefeated.

They were the only team in the U18 leagues to go the whole league season unbeaten and were crowned North Somerset champions.

The teenagers scored 42 goals and conceded 11 in 12 games with four clean sheets.

They also recorded the second highest number of wins in either league and with a Cup final still to come, Dangerfield is delighted.

"These lads have been quality all season, playing expansive football, putting in big performances when it mattered and battling through the games where we haven't played well," he said.

"We've gone from pulling positions out of a bag in league games to learn; to winning the league without defeat.

"The whole point of this two-year cycle has been development and that's what's happened, I'm now looking forward to seeing them all step up to men's football next season, at various levels from Weston & District to Southern League."