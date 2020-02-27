Weston beaten by Brixham

Action from Weston's cup match against Barton Hill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston fell to their first loss away from home for the first time since November after falling a 28-19 defeat at Brixham.

Darren Crompton's side travelled to the Devon Riviera without the services of four scrum-halves with first-team experience and had to rely on nippy winger Kyran Devitt gallantly offering to plug the gap.

Second-team regular fly-half Archie Tilsley filled in for injured player-coach Dan Lomax, leaving an inexperienced half-back combination began the game.

And the home side began playing down the slope, hitting the ground running to go 10 points to the good through a converted try and a penalty.

Brixham increased their lead through another penalty, before Weston, just after the half-hour mark, reduced the deficit when number eight Brad Talbot broke blind and kicked on for right wing Cameron Maslen to outpace the defence and go over.

Full back George Chapman did well to convert in the windy conditions.

Weston has been up against it for much of the half but their excellent defence had kept the hosts down to a six-point lead.

Playing down the hill in the second half Weston made an early mistake and were penalised by three points from a penalty.

But that just started a 20-minute period when the visitors dominated the game coming from a nine-point deficit to lead by three points with tries from tight head prop Ollie Streeter, who once again took a few defenders over with him, and flanker Jacob Cox, who galloped over after sniffing out an opportunity.

Chapman converted one of these tries and it looked as though Weston might pull off an unlikely victory.

But another lineout error by Weston gave Brixham renewed vigour as they went on to score two late tries to give them their fifth victory in a row, which had looked unlikely only 10 minutes previously.

Although Weston had a purple patch the hosts won because they made fewer mistakes and were more clinical when they had attacking opportunities.

The loss leaves second-placed Weston 19 points behind leaders Barnstaple with two games in hand and a home match against Maidenhead on Saturday.