Weston Walking Football Club Reds over 50s bring in new mangement team

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 September 2020

Weston Reds over 50s new joint managers John Budd, left, and Dave Shilton, centre, will also be assisted by Mike Staines, right.

Weston Walking Football Club have made changes to their Reds over-50s side by bringing in a new management team.

The Reds, who will play in the Somerset FA League which is due to start in October, have brought in John Budd and Dave Shilton as joint managers and they will be assisted by Mike Staines.

The new team aim to be competitive in every game they play and improve on last season’s results which was also their first season in the league.

Shilton said: “We are a brand new team so we start with a blank piece of paper. Players will be given a chance in our upcoming practise sessions and matches. Between the three of us we will cover all our weekly sessions.”

Budd continued: “We are looking not just on players’ ability but also how they will fit in with the other players. We want a team approach so temperament is also important.”

Staines commented: “I am looking forward to helping Dave and John in any way that I can. As a qualified Walking Football referee I want players who play within the laws of the game.”

Weston Over-50 White manages Lach Geddes, who recently picked up the Walking Football Association Coach of the Year award, added: “I am really excited for this new team and wish them every success – obviously except when they play my team!

“Seriously though I will give them help should they need any but feel they are more than capable to really progress themselves.”

Anyone who wishes to try Walking Football should email Westonwalkingfc@yahoo.com.

Sessions are held on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays and Fridays at 10am.

A new session for more senior players has now started on Tuesdays. Costs are £3 per session and play to the new government and FA Covid-19 guidelines.

