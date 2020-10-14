Too hot to handle – Burns regains championship lead with best weekend at Croft

Will Burns celebrates his best ever weekend after picking up two wins and one second placed finish at Croft.

Will Burns moved back into the championship lead in the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup after his best-ever weekend points score in the series with pole position, two wins and a second place finish at Croft.

Will Burns celebrates one one of his victories at Croft.

Eight podium finishes in the first 11 races of the season had left Burns just three points off the championship summit heading into the fifth meeting of the season at Croft, where he scored a podium finish at last year.

And Burns immediately laid down a marker to his fellow title contenders by topping the timesheets in mixed conditions during free practice on Friday.

He perfectly replicated that performance in qualifying the next morning to record a second pole position of the 2020 season.

A textbook start secured him the lead of race one from the off, and he wasn’t to be headed throughout. After building a second advantage, he controlled the gap with a composed drive to pick up his 40th race victory.

Will Burns regained the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup Championship lead to move 19 points clear after his performance at Croft.

And there was further success to come in race two on Sunday morning as he raced live on ITV4.

Leading away from pole position once again, he soon headed a close three-car battle at the front of the field. With his rivals hot on his heels, Burns had to produce a faultless defensive display to soak up the pressure and keep them at bay to become the first driver on the grid to record four race wins this year.

The reverse grid for race three put him back in fourth but an intelligent drive saw Burns twice capitalise on drivers ahead making overtaking moves to position his car perfectly to follow them through and gain a spot.

This earnt him a fantastic second place and his 60th podium finish in the GT4 SuperCup and he now holds a 19-point championship lead heading into the penultimate meeting of the season at Snetterton on the weekend of October 24-25.

Will Burns will now head to Snetterton on the weekend of October 24/25 looking to extend his Championship lead.

“I can honestly say I never expected this! I was confident we’d be quick, but to come away with two wins, a second place and a good championship lead is beyond anything I could have imagined as we made the drive up to Yorkshire,” said Burns.

“With two meetings left, it’s getting to the sharp end of the year and while I’m obviously pleased to have the championship lead, I know it’s still all to play for. The hard work starts now to ensure I’m fully prepared and ready to go at Snetterton.”