Weston resign former captain Jacob Cane from Hereford on two-year-deal

Jacob Cane has played 216 times for Weston and scored 14 goals in his two spells with The Seagulls. Picture: Will.T.Photography Archant

Weston have resigned Jacob Cane following his departure from Hereford FC and he has signed a two-year deal with the club to move into his third spell with The Seagulls.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jacob Cane enjoyed the mud bath. Picture: Will.T.Photograhy Jacob Cane enjoyed the mud bath. Picture: Will.T.Photograhy

The 26-year-old central midfielder becomes Weston’s fourth piece of business of the summer following the capture of both Matt Jones from Hungerford Town, Kieran Thomas, also from Hereford, and the resigning of Lewis Hall.

Cane originally signed in the summer of 2014, following his release by Exeter City, and made 206 appearances for the cub, where he scored 14 goals and assisted 21 efforts, in a five-year spell.

Former captain Cane then moved to The Bulls in the summer of 2019 before rejoining on loan in November 2019, where he played a further 10 matches and assisted two goals over a two-month period before returning to Hereford in January.

And following the curtailed 2019-2020 season, Cane departed Edgar Street, having played 23 games and scored once.

“This is another piece of good business for the club,” manager Scott Bartlett told the club’s website.

“Jacob is well known to us and is a good player who was desperate to come back to Weston-super-Mare.

“I enjoyed working with him back in the 2016/17 season and think we can get the best out of him again.

“He came in and helped us last season on loan from Hereford and although it wasn’t possible at the time to keep him permanently, we have kept talking.

“We are delighted to be able to add him to our group as we continue to build towards the start of the season.”

Cane admitted he was ‘really happy to be back’ with Weston.

He said: “Having seen what the gaffer and ‘Lairdy’ are building, I wanted to be part of that.

“After being involved with the squad last season, it wasn’t a hard decision and I really think this squad and myself included can do something this season.

“It is a very professional set-up and I’m delighted to be back.”