Weston District League gains FA Charter Standard League status

Weston & District League with FA Charter award. Archant

The Weston & District League have been awarded FA Charter Standard League status, only the third men’s league in Somerset to achieve this.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston & District Men’s League have gained FA Charter Standard League status, only the third men’s league in Somerset to achieve this accolade.

The league would like to congratulate chairman Rob Hooper and the committee on this huge achievement.

The league was presented their award at Worle with life members, league sponsors and current committee members in attendance, together with members of Somerset FA and also The FA.

The FA Charter Standard League is an accreditation that sets an operational benchmark for FA sanctioned leagues and helps support and reward clubs.

Member clubs in the league will now benefit from a set of free Nike match balls each season, kit and equipment vouchers, discounts on local grass and 3G pitches, the opportunity to apply for £750 of funding and the benefit of having a qualified FA first aider in their team.

Hooper said: “After all the hard work by the league committee, we were pleased to be awarded the Charter Standard Status by the FA.

“We recognise that it is just as important to keep the clubs we have as well as attract new ones and this award is the first step to help achieve this. Our aim is to enhance the enjoyment of the game for players, coaches and officials alike.

“We would like to thank Somerset FA and particularly Aaron Clements for their support in achieving this award.”

If any clubs/leagues would like further information on the FA Charter Standard programme, or wish to apply to become an FA Charter Standard club/league themselves, contact Aaron Clements at Somerset FA on 01458 832359 or email aaron.clements@somersetfa.com

Rob Hooper and the rest of the committee with their award.

RESULTS

Division 1: KVFC 1, Nailsea Utd A 0; Sporting Weston 0, Locking Park 0.

Division 2: Worle Rangers 1, Congresbury Res 2.

Division 3: Lodway 3, Hutton Res 1; Uphill Castle A 6, AFC Nailsea 2; West Wick 6, Sporting Weston Res 2.

Division 4: Clevedon Utd A 1, Nailsea Utd C 7; Huntspill Crowns 2, Weston Celtic 0.

FIXTURES

Division 1: Clapton-in-Gordano v Locking Park (D Hunt); Nailsea Utd A v Portishead Town A (R Hooper); Uphill Castle Res v Wedmore (J Jarad); Worle Res v St George (E-in-G) (S Acton).

Division 2: Churchill Club 70 v Yatton and Cleeve Utd A (S Luxon); Locking Park Res v Banwell Res (A Murphy); Winscombe A v Congresbury Res (A Raggett); Wrington Redhill Res v South Park Rangers (R Salvage); Worle Rangers v Nailsea Utd B (tba).

Division 3: Banwell A v Congresbury A (M Smith); Lodway v West Wick (T Franklin); St George (E-in-G) Res v Burnham Utd A (D Bugg); Shipham v Hutton Res (tba); Sporting Weston Res v Selkirk Utd (D Bayliss); Uphill Castle A v Cheddar A (K Tasker).

Division 4: Burnham Utd B v Axbridge Town (M Sprague); Wedmore Res v Worle Rangers Res (D Pinnock); Weston Celtic v Clevedon Utd A (C Donald); Weston Town v Hutton A (T Shallcross); Wrington Redhill A v Nailsea Utd C (L Duchesne).

Division 1

W D L Pts

Locking Park 7 1 1 22

KVFC 7 1 4 22

Nailsea Utd A 6 2 4 20

Portishead Town A 6 1 4 19

St George (EiG) 6 1 1 19

Worle Res 3 2 4 11

Sporting Weston 2 4 5 10

Uphill Castle Res 3 0 6 9

Clapton-in-Gordano 2 1 7 7

Wedmore 1 1 7 4

Division 2

Portishead Town B 8 1 1 25

Winscombe A 8 1 1 25

Congresbury Res 7 2 2 23

Churchill Club 70 5 4 1 19

Wrington Redhill Res 4 1 5 13

Nailsea Utd B 4 0 7 12

Banwell Res 2 3 4 9

Locking Park Res 4 1 6 9

Yatton & Cleeve A 2 1 5 7

South Park Rangers 1 1 5 4

Worle Rangers 1 1 9 4

Division 3

Selkirk Utd 9 0 3 27

Hutton Res 7 3 1 24

Lodway 7 3 2 24

Shipham 7 0 2 21

Uphill Castle A 5 4 5 19

Cheddar A 5 2 1 17

West Wick 4 3 2 15

St George (EiG) Res 3 4 7 13

Burnham Utd A 4 0 5 12

Banwell A 4 0 7 12

AFC Nailsea 2 4 8 10

Sporting Weston Res 3 1 10 10

Congresbury A 2 0 9 6

Division 4

Weston Town 10 1 31

Huntspill Crowns 9 1 2 28

Axbridge Town 8 3 0 27

Hutton A 8 2 2 26

Weston Celtic 5 1 7 16

Burnham Utd B 4 2 5 14

Clevedon Utd A 4 1 5 13

Wrington Redhill A 4 0 10 12

Nailsea Utd C 4 0 8 12

Wedmore Res 4 1 9 12

Worle Rangers Res 3 0 5 9

AFC Nailsea Res 1 0 11 3