Cheddar and Weston learn FA Vase and FA Youth Cup dates

PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 August 2020

The FA Vase will start the new competition for the new season on Septmeber 19. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Both Cheddar and Weston have found out when and who they are playing in the FA Vase and FA Youth Cup.

The Cheesemen have been drawn to play Sidmouth Town at Manstone Lane in the first qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Vase in the week commencing September 19.

And if the Western League Division One side overcome The Vikings they will take on Callington Town or Ivybridge Town in the week commencing October 10.

“It’s always a great occasion the FA Vase,” said Cheddar manager Shaun Potter.

“It’s a break from the league pressure and a chance to have a nice trip down south. We will have a coach for fans and players and I am sure it will be a great day.

“That being said, we want to go there and win the game to progress as far as possible, a cup run is always a great added bonus to a season.”

Weston have a home tie against Bishops Sutton in the FA Youth Cup preliminary round in the week commencing September 7.

If they overcome The Bishops they will travel to Wells City or Paulton Rovers two weeks later.

