Cheddar manager Potter praises his side's magical display after win at Cribbs

Adam Wright scored the opener for Cheddar in their 2-1 victory at Cribbs. (Picture: Cheddar FC). Archant

Cheddar manager Shaun Potter was really pleased with his side after they reached the quarter-finals of the Les Phillips Cup with a 2-1 win over Cribbs at The Lawns on Tuesday.

The Cheesemen opened the scoring when Adam Wright delightfully lobbed Dave Hill midway through the first half and doubled their advantage through Ollie Hucker's bundled effort.

The hosts managed to pull one back through Jake Hodgson's low finish, but the visitors held on to secure a trip to Hallen.

"I'm really pleased," said Potter. "We've had a tough run, beating Buckland away and Cribbs away, two very good teams from the league above, so I'm very pleased to have a little cup run."

With the tie originally planned to be held at Cheddar's Bowdens Park, Cribbs agreed to host the game so work could be done to the boiler in the changing rooms.

And Potter's side showed their magic again in the 27th minute.

Callum Laird showed pace to get free on the right and his cross found Wright who showed great compose to chip the oncoming Hill and find the net.

Following the interval, Cheddar made it 2-0 after Ricky Bennett's corner was missed by Hill and Huckler squeezed the ball over the line.

But, with time running out, Tony Beecham's side grabbed a consolation as Jordan Yeo's cross found skipper Hodgson, who did well to control, before he unleashed a low drive past Andrew Head to halve the deficit.

But the night belonged to Cheddar who are back in Toolstation Western League Division One action on Saturday when they travel to Nursted Road to take on Devizes Town.

"Every game in this league is tough and Devizes will be no different, form is irrelevant" added Potter.

"On any given day, a team can turn up and be very difficult to beat, especially at home. That being said, if we perform, we can beat anyone in the league.

"We know it's completely different going from cup to the league, the pitch really suited our style and Saturday won't. We were underdogs (Tuesday), Saturday we won't be,

"So, very different but good teams adapt to all conditions and circumstances, that's what we need to be able to do going into Saturday."