Cheddar's FA Cup tie with Bradford Town will be 'huge occasion' says boss Potter

Cheddar's five new signings for the upcoming campaign 2019/20 Archant

Cheddar's FA Cup extra preliminary round tie with Bradford Town is set to be a 'huge occasion' for the club admits manager Shaun Potter, writes Josh Thomas

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cheddar's manager Shaun Potter holding up the shirt after being appointed in 2017 Cheddar's manager Shaun Potter holding up the shirt after being appointed in 2017

The Toolstation Western League Division One side go up against Wayne Thomas's side at Bowdens Park on Saturday (3pm).

And Potter, who was appointed in October 2017, says his side are looking forward to it.

He said: "There is always a big excitement around the club when it comes to FA Cup weekend.

"Everyone keeps a close eye on the draw during the off season because it's a huge occasion for the club, not just on the pitch but for the people that work hard off it too, so it's definitely something we are really excited about.

Cheddar's Shaun Potter holding up the Fa Cup after his reached the preliminary round of the Fa Cup for the first time Cheddar's Shaun Potter holding up the Fa Cup after his reached the preliminary round of the Fa Cup for the first time

"It's a competition that everybody has watched on TV their whole lives so to be competing in it is exciting for everyone, even if it is the earliest stages. Also financially, for a small club like ours, it's fantastic and can really help keep the club running."

After playing their first game in the FA Cup in 2016, the Cheeseman picked up their first win of the famous competition last campaign to reach the preliminary round for the first time.

Potter added: "Last season we drew Bridgwater Town, who are a big club locally with a big budget and a very good squad, and we managed to be better on the day and get a huge win.

"We then played Yate Town, who are another big club who got promoted to the Southern League Premier last season and we pushed them all the way.

"We know that whoever we play is going to be in for a game, we will always be underdogs being one of the lower-ranked teams but we won't be a walk over for anyone."

Apart from new signing Luke Mortimore, Potter has a full squad to choose against the Western League Premier side .

"People are excited," he said. "We are in a position where we can just enjoy it, with no pressure as we are the underdogs, but we are quietly confident that if we are at our best, we can win the game.

"We won't change our game for anyone we play against, we try and play the right way, we work hard and are organised.

"Saturday will be no different, we will play our own game and who knows what will happen, that's the magic of the FA Cup."