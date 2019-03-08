Cheesemen's FA Cup contest with Bradford Town was a 'tough task' says boss Potter

Shaun Potter watches on as Cheddar take on Bradfrod Town in the FA Cup Archant

Shaun Potter says Saturday's FA Cup extra preliminary round tie with Bradford Town was a 'tough task.'

Niekell Plummer's second-half hat-trick put the Bobcats into a commanding position, before Adam Jones pulled two goals back as the Cheesemen fell just short of forcing a replay.

"We knew before the game it was going to be a tough task," said Potter after the 3-2 defeat at Bowdens Park.

"They are a very good side in the league above and in all honestly on paper they are probably a Southern League side.

"So for a little village club like us with no budget it's quite pleasing we can push them all the way. I think if the game went on for another couple minutes I think I'd fancy us to get an equaliser.

"It wasn't to be on the day. They were a good side though we matched them quite well and a draw over 90 minutes would have been a fair result if I'm honest."

Despite being disappointed about being knocked out, Potter was still pleased with his side's effort throughout the game.

"I think everyone did well, it was a good team performance, the lads worked really hard,"he said.

"For us it's mostly about the team, I thought it was a great performance. If we can perform like that against the sides in our league then I'm confident that no one will be able to get anywhere near us."

Cheddar are back in action this Friday against Calne Town at home, with both teams winning their opening league fixtures.

And Potter says his side will take a lot of belief from their FA Cup exploits, adding: "Calne are always a strong side. There's no weak sides in our league, but we take a lot of confidence into that.

"Don't get me wrong just because you've lost the game it doesn't mean we will be going flat into the Calne game, we will take a lot of confidence into Friday.

"Our aim is to go out and win every single game in our league, there's no reason we can't do that.

"That's as high as we set the targets and I think we are more than capable. With the size of the squad and the quality we've got, we're more capable to win every game we go into (and) we look forward to getting back out there on Friday."