Cheddar pick up first away win of season after ‘flawless’ performance at Devizes

Adam Wright scored two goals for Cheddar in their 3-0 win at Devizes Town before going off injured.

Cheddar brushed aside Devizes Town to record their first away win of the season, but the game was overshadowed by a serious injury to Adam Wright.

Wright had already scored two well taken goals for The Cheesemen before the forward broke his fibula after an awkward landing.

Callum Ham made sure of the points as he slotted past Mitchell Martin to make it three but the injury to Wright is a devastating blow going forward.

With 26 goals in the five matches Cheddar have played this season, including a 7-1 victory over Wincanton Town and a 5-4 win at Sidmouth Town in the FA Vase, Shaun Potter made two changes from their midweek defeat at Bristol Telephones.

Robbi Maggs and Reece John came in for Steven Holland and Ollie Hucker as the visitors took the lead from the spot after Kris Bell was bought down in the box, as Wright stepped up to send his effort into the bottom corner.

The next goal was a beauty as Ham showed great footwork and his ‘rabona’ outside to Wright saw him spin his man before striking low and hard into the corner to double Cheddar’s lead.

With the wind in their sails, Potter’s side almost made it three when Wright’s shot hit the post and flew back into Martin’s hands.

That was the last action for Wright who had to be taken off due to the injury he sustained and was replaced by Hucker.

The hosts almost grabbed one back before Ham made it 3-0 as a missed ball from the back saw him get in behind the Devizes defence and he showed his composure to slot past Martin to secure the victory.

“It was great to get that win,” said Potter. “The performance was flawless, we never gave Devizes a chance to get into the game and were brilliant all over the pitch.”

Cheddar are back in action this Saturday as they welcome Corsham Town to Bowdens Park at 3pm.

“It’s always great to play at home, Corsham is one we looked for when the fixtures came out, they are probably favourites for the league after the summers activity,” added Potter.

“It’s always good to go up against sides that are fancied and all the lads are looking forward to it.”

Cheddar: Jackson, Coombs (Grant), Laird, Griffiths, John, Bell (Mawford), Woodley, Ham, Bennett, Maggs, Wright (Hucker).