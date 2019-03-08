Cheddar FC suffer narrow defeat to Bradford Town in their opening FA Cup match

Cheddar FC before their FA Cup tie Bradford Town

Niekell Plummer's second half hat trick knocked out Cheddar FC in the FA Cup extra preliminary round at Bowdens Park on Saturday (today).

Plummer opened the scoring for Bradford Town, six minutes into the second half, after good work from Lewis Ellington.

The same two combined again as Ellington's cross from the right was volleyed home by Plummer.

Plummer completed his hat trick inside six minutes after a smart finish past Dan Jackson.

Adam Jones got two back for Cheddar but the visitors held on to move into the next round.

But it was the hosts who got off to the better start as The Cheesemen won a free kick just outside the box.

Ricky Bennett took it and saw his effort gathered by Dan Worton at the second attempt.

Moments later Tyson Pollard's dangerous delivery from the right was headed onto the post by Plummer just outside the six yard box. With chances far and few between in the first half the Bobcats almost opened the scoring twice in quick succession when Matt Morris saw his free kick sail wide before Pollard's effort was well blocked by the home side's defence.

The Western League Premier Division side started the second half in explosive fashion and scored three goals in six minutes.

Ellington's low ball from the left across the face of the goal left Plummer with a simple tap in at the back post.

Ellington would be provider once again and his ball from left was met by Plummer on the volley who placed it beyond Jackson. Plummer would make get his third with a brilliant goal. Morris's cross from the right found the striker who neatly back heeled it into the back of the net.

The Western League Division One side managed to get one back in controversial circumstances.

Wayne Thorne's men wanted to make a change but with play allowed to continue, Sam King cross was met on the volley by Adam Wright whose effort was well saved by Dan Worton, before Jones fired home at the second time of asking.

This seemed to reinvigorate Shaun Potter's men as Jones grabbed his second in the last minute.

Good work by the officials to play advantage, saw Wright pass into the path of Jones who slotted home first time from the edge of the area as the visitors held on for a 3-2 victory.