Cheddar's game today with Sherborne will be 'tough' says manager Shaun Potter

Shaun Potter watches on as Cheddar take on Bradfrod Town in the FA Cup Archant

Shaun Potter admits today's home game with Sherborne will be 'tough' as Cheddar look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

The Cheesemen have recorded three wins out of three games they have played in the Toolstation Western League Division One season.

And Potter says his team are ready for another big game at Bowdens Park this afternoon.

It's always nice playing at home infront of our fans," he said.

We enjoy playing on our pitch and being in familiar surroundings, so we're looking forward to it.

"The lads have been brilliant and we really are just taking it game by game and seeing where we end up, this weekend is no different, we are focusing on that 90 minutes and so far it's served us quite well.

"We know they (Sherborne) have started the season very well and it won't be an easy game, every game in this league is tough.

"We will approach it how we have done every game this season, focus on our game and what we do well and hope it's enough to get us three points."

Goals from Kristian Bell and Adam Jones secured a 2-0 victory over Launceston in last weekend's FA Vase victory and Potter says he was delighted to move into the next round where they will host Tavistock on the 14th September.

"Very good, he added. "We went there not really knowing anything about them but knowing the strength of that league, we went and played our game and dictated from the first whistle.

"They didn't cause us too many problems so the performance we pleasing.

"We had a coach full of away fans too which gave us that extra boost and it was a good day all round."

And Potter says he is encouraged with his team's start to the season.

"I think overall, the way the lads have applied themselves," he added.

"We have used the whole squad this season, each player has given 100% every game, they have adapted to a lot of different situations in games and done it well.

"We have been consistent in every game, which is all I can ask for at this stage.

"We still haven't hit top gear yet either so it's exciting times for me as I know we can get even better than we are currently."