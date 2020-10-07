Cheddar had ‘too much of a mountain to climb’ against Corsham Town says Potter

Cheddar huddle together before their game with Corsham Town. Picture: John Cuthbertson Archant

Cheddar manager Shaun Potter said his side gave themselves “too much of a mountain to climb” after they fell to their third defeat in a row as Corsham Town maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-1 victory at Bowdens Park.

Corsham Town's Lewis Powell celebrates scoring his first goal at Cheddar. Picture: John Cuthbertson Corsham Town's Lewis Powell celebrates scoring his first goal at Cheddar. Picture: John Cuthbertson

New signing Lewis Powell, from Bradford Town, opened the scoring with a header before slotting home a second past Dan Jackson to double Reds’ lead.

Jamal Chevolleau then made it 3-0 as half-time approached before Joe Woodley grabbed The Cheesemen’s consolation in the second half.

“It was a game of two halves, they came out strong, we were way off it first half,” said Potter.

“We regrouped at half time at 3-0 down, played well second half, got the ball down and stuck to our principles and we played very well.

Lewis Powell celebrates his second goal in Corsham Town's 3-1 win at Cheddar Town. Picture: John Cuthbertson Lewis Powell celebrates his second goal in Corsham Town's 3-1 win at Cheddar Town. Picture: John Cuthbertson

“But it was too little, too late and we gave ourselves too much of a mountain to climb.”

Despite being disappointed with the result Potter was full of praise for Woodley after his second goal in three games after arriving from Cadbury Heath in the summer.

“Joe has been great since coming in, on and off the pitch, he is very consistent and I’m really pleased with him so far,” added Potter.

On a wet soggy day in Somerset Powell, who scored 22 goals last season for the Bobcats, didn’t waste any time to open his account for the visitors after heading home past Jackson.

Jamal Chevolleau celebrates his goal for Corsham Town in their game against Corsham Town. Picture: John Cuthbertson Jamal Chevolleau celebrates his goal for Corsham Town in their game against Corsham Town. Picture: John Cuthbertson

Powell made it 2-0 after finding himself one-on-one with Jackson following a missed ball at the back, as the forward finished confidentially.

And a third goal soon followed after a free-kick by Gary Higdon flicked it on into the path of Chevolleau to finish into the bottom corner.

Despite Woodley’s near-post header cutting the deficit to two, the day belonged to the visitors, but Cheddar will now host Ivybridge Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase.

Potter added: “We can’t wait, it’s always a really good occasion the FA vase, it’s a nice break from the league and a chance to progress in the competition.

Joe Woodley finds the back of the net for Cheddar against Corsham Town. Picture: John Cuthbertson Joe Woodley finds the back of the net for Cheddar against Corsham Town. Picture: John Cuthbertson

“We don’t know much about them but that’s sometimes a positive and saves over thinking things and worrying too much about what the opposition can do. We will go out there with a fresh mind and try to stamp our style on the game early.”