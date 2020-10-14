Mawford makes his mark on return to Cheddar to help ensure progress in FA Vase

Jake Mawford marked his return to Cheddar as he scored one and set up another as they moved into the next round of the FA Vase after defeating Ivybridge Town at Bowdens Park.

Mawford’s corner found Ollie Hucker to open the scoring on his 100th competitive appearance before the hosts doubled their lead through Callum Ham’s superb solo goal.

Ham then made it three from the penalty spot before the visitors grabbed two late goals to set up a grandstand finish.

Manager Shaun Potter made three changes from their 3-0 defeat against Corsham Town with Mawford making his second debut, after signing on dual registration from Taunton Town, in place of Steven Holland.

Ollie Hucker and Callum Laird also came in to replace Ricky Bennett and Sam King and the home side opened the scoring when former Weston midfielder Mawford’s corner found Hucker and the midfielder was able to stab home at the second attempt.

The visitors twice went close to levelling before Cheddar doubled their lead through Ham, who picked up the ball out wide before cutting inside and beating three defenders to slot into the far corner.

And after Mawford was brought down in the area, Ham calmly converted the penalty off the post.

Ivybridge set up a nervy finish after scoring from the spot themselves, then cutting the gap to one but the match belonged to the Cheesemen as they booked a first round tie against Ashton & Backwell United on October 31.

“It’s a tough fixture, they have been doing really well in the league but nothing is for certain,” said two-goal Ham.

“We are definitely going into this game as underdogs on paper but anything can happen on the day. The lads are looking forward to testing ourselves and hopefully progressing on.

“The FA Vase is a fantastic cup to be in. Teams in and around our league have reached the semi-finals so it can be done.

“I have four goals in two games so it’s pleasing to be on the scoresheet, but the main aim is just to be in the hat for the next round.”

Ham was also full of praise for debutant Mawford, adding: “To have someone like Jake, who has played at a much higher level in the team, gives us a massive boost however it’s down to the whole sqaud to do their bit and dig in.”