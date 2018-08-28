Cheddar pick up point

Adam Wright scored Cheddar's goal at Bishops Lydeard (pic Paul Knight Photography) Archant

Cheddar had to settle for a Toolstation Western League Division One point from a 1-1 draw with Bishops Lydeard on Saturday.

Torrential rain and thick mud created a stick surface, but the two sides produced an entertaining game nonetheless.

Lydeard began well, scoring inside four minutes when Jake Quick crossed for Ryan Brereton to convert.

And the home side proceeded to keep table-topping Cheddar on the back foot, although the visitors had two goals disallowed for infringements.

The leaders – having seen their 10-match winning run ended by a 3-0 defeat at derby rivals Wells CIty last midweek – drew level on 72 minutes after a spell of sustained pressure as the dangerous Adam Wright netted.

But they saw their lead at the top of the table cut to just a single point by Keynsham Town following their 2-0 win over Bishop Sutton.

The Cheesemen were due to host Warminster Town on Tuesday night, but saw that fixture fall victim to the weather for the third time already this season after the Bowdens Park pitch failed a 3.30pm inspection.

They are set to entertain Wincanton Town on Saturday (3pm).

Cheddar Reserves cranked up the pressure on the leaders in Uhlsport Somerset County League Division Three with a 3-1 victory at Draycott.

Adam Davies, Thomas Manning and Cory Thomas-Barker –who is also registered on first-team forms with National League South outfit Weston – netted for the visitors.

They are set to travel to Hutton for their next game on Saturday (2.30pm).

Cheddar A also turned the heat up on the leading pack in Weston & District League Division Three with an impressive 1-0 victory over Lodway.

They face another home fixture against Burnham United A at Sharpham Road this Saturday (2.30pm).

Cheddar Ladies were without a game last weekend but are set to return to action on Sunday (2pm) with a trip to Evercreech in Somerset Women’s League Division Two.