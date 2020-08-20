Cheddar’s win over Uphill Castle FC capped off ‘perfect night’ says Potter

Adam Wright scored Cheddar's first goal of their 6-1 win against Uphill Castle FC. Picture: Cheddar FC Archant

Cheddar manager Shaun Potter hailed their pre-season friendly victory over Uphill Castle as the ‘perfect night all round’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An early goal from Adam Wright’s deflected effort was followed by Callum Laird’s header from Rick Bennett’s cross before new boys Matt Trybull, who slotted home to make it three with his first goal for the club, was joined on the scoresheet by fellow new signing Joe Woodley and Robbi Maggs making it five.

After the visitors hit back through Jack Askins, the home side made it 6-1 through Chris Coombs.

“It’s not so much the win, but the performance was outstanding,” said Potter.

“In pre-season it is about getting minutes into legs, getting back into our style of football and developing partnerships on the pitch, we were very good and it was a perfect night all round.”

And the performances of Woodley, signed from Cadbury Heath, and Trybull, who played for Weston Academy and Loughborough University, left Potter delighted with his newcomers to get off the mark.

“It is always brilliant when new lads come in and fit in so quickly, all the lads that have come in have settled really quickly on and off the pitch,” he added.

Cheddar are back in action on Saturday when the take on Clevedon United at Bowdens Park and Potter hopes for a similar performance to Tuesday night.

“We want to take everything we did into Saturday,” added Potter.

“It is another 90 minutes for the lads, another chance to keep working on our style of football, more match sharpness so another performance like this evening would be perfect.

“We don’t concentrate too much on the opposition in pre-season but they will be strong, they beat Clevedon Town a week or so ago so we know they are strong.”

And with football back on again after so long out Potter says it is great to be to play again after so long out.

“It’s brilliant, nothing beats that match-day feeling, I can’t wait for the season to start now, you forget how much you miss it after so long but its great to be back,” he said.

*Cheddar will visit Sidmouth Town in the FA Vase on September 19.