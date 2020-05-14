Advanced search

Cheddar FC in hunt for new first-team coach

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 May 2020

Cheddar FC aim to bring in new coach to help with the first team.

Cheddar FC are looking to bring in a first-team coach to work alongside manager Shaun Potter and assistant manager Craig Mawford.

The Cheesemen, who currently play in Toolstation Western League Division One, have said coaching badges are not essential but the candidate will preferably be someone who has worked with adults before.

The role will also include supporting Potter and Mawford with the running of training sessions, warm-ups, tactical input, player recruitment and match-day responsibilities.

“As a club it’s brilliant to be a part of hard-working people on and off the pitch, doing it for the love of the club,” said Potter.

“You get a real sense of belonging at Cheddar, the pitch is great, we have a great bunch of lads and we try and play football the right way. It’s a great opportunity for someone to be a part of all that.”

For further information please contact Cheddar via their Twitter page or email Shaun on shaunpotter@ymail.com.

