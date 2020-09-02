Cheddar to start Toolstation Western League 20-21 season against Lebeq

Cheddar manager Shaun Potter has been in charge of the club since Ocotber 2017. Picture: Paul Knight Photography Archant

Cheddar will start the 2020-21 Toolstation Western League First Division season against Lebeq United on Saturday.

The Cheesemen will then travel to Portishead Town three days later before welcoming Wincanton Town to Theatre of Cheese on Friday September 11.

Notable dates for supporters to put in their diaries includes two games over the Christmas period with a Boxing Day trip at Bishops Lydeard and January 2 home match with Bishop Sutton.

Cheddar will end the season with a home match against Wells City on May 15, one week after visiting Warminster Town.

“We have got an okay start, you never know in this league how anyone is going to be,” said manager Shaun Potter.

“We are going to focus on what we’re doing and prepare for every game to be tough. Our start is okay and that’s about as far as we look, bar Boxing Day and Bank Holiday.

“We’re always aiming to win the league, promotion is the minimum, we want to be the best, I’m not arrogant enough to say we’re the best team but to be the best is our only viable goal.”