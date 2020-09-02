Advanced search

Cheddar to start Toolstation Western League 20-21 season against Lebeq

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 September 2020

Cheddar manager Shaun Potter has been in charge of the club since Ocotber 2017. Picture: Paul Knight Photography

Cheddar manager Shaun Potter has been in charge of the club since Ocotber 2017. Picture: Paul Knight Photography

Archant

Cheddar will start the 2020-21 Toolstation Western League First Division season against Lebeq United on Saturday.

The Cheesemen will then travel to Portishead Town three days later before welcoming Wincanton Town to Theatre of Cheese on Friday September 11.

Notable dates for supporters to put in their diaries includes two games over the Christmas period with a Boxing Day trip at Bishops Lydeard and January 2 home match with Bishop Sutton.

Cheddar will end the season with a home match against Wells City on May 15, one week after visiting Warminster Town.

“We have got an okay start, you never know in this league how anyone is going to be,” said manager Shaun Potter.

“We are going to focus on what we’re doing and prepare for every game to be tough. Our start is okay and that’s about as far as we look, bar Boxing Day and Bank Holiday.

“We’re always aiming to win the league, promotion is the minimum, we want to be the best, I’m not arrogant enough to say we’re the best team but to be the best is our only viable goal.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Major improvements to take place on the A370 this week

Wick Road. Picture: Google

Couple despair at lack of support after mob destroys their holiday lodge

The couple's burnt out car, destroyed by mob at their lodge in Ethiopia.

Housing development worth £32m gets green light near Weston

A CGI street scene image of Lovell Homes’ Foxglove Meadows housing development.Picture: Lovell Homes

Tennis courts restoration project worth £85k starts next week

Outside the tennis court, the grass is overgrown. Picture: Mellissa Dzinzi

Antisocial driving filling homes ‘with stench of burning rubber’

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Major improvements to take place on the A370 this week

Wick Road. Picture: Google

Couple despair at lack of support after mob destroys their holiday lodge

The couple's burnt out car, destroyed by mob at their lodge in Ethiopia.

Housing development worth £32m gets green light near Weston

A CGI street scene image of Lovell Homes’ Foxglove Meadows housing development.Picture: Lovell Homes

Tennis courts restoration project worth £85k starts next week

Outside the tennis court, the grass is overgrown. Picture: Mellissa Dzinzi

Antisocial driving filling homes ‘with stench of burning rubber’

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cheddar to start Toolstation Western League 20-21 season against Lebeq

Cheddar manager Shaun Potter has been in charge of the club since Ocotber 2017. Picture: Paul Knight Photography

Weston street hosts music festival

Neighbours enjoying the Chesham Road North street party.

PICTURES: Rare bee discovered by volunteers in village

The rare yellow loosestrife bee was discovered in Yatton. Picture: Tony Moulin

Police appeal after burglary in Uphill

Two electric bikes and sports equipment were stolen from a garage in Uphill.

GP services available to support health needs of patients across area