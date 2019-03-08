Football: Cheddar title hopes hit by lowly Oldland Abbotians

Cheddar AFC v Old Abbots. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Cheddar’s Toolstation Western League Division One title hopes were hit by a 1-1 draw with lowly Oldland Abbotians on Saturday.

The visitors held their own against the title-chasing Cheesemen, although Adam Wright had the best chance saved by the keeper.

Richard Bennett forced more heroics from the Oldland custodian with a free-kick, but the visitors went close either side of the break.

Jones headed inches wide for Cheddar, who then fell behind to a clever near-post finish.

Cheddar responded with a spell of pressure and veteran Craig Sindy-Mawford popped up for an equaliser, but the Abbots held on for a draw in their fight for survival.

Cheddar visit Bishop Sutton on Friday (1pm) and host Corsham Town on Monday (3pm).

John Edwards and Kye Whelan as the reserves drew 2-2 with Combe St Nicholas in Uhlsport Somerset League Division Three ahead of a home match against Tunley Athletic on Saturday (3pm).

Cheddar A suffered a 3-1 home loss to Burnham United A in Weston & District League Division Three and now face an uphill task to claim promotion.

They host Selkirk United on Saturday and visit West Wick on Tuesday (7pm).