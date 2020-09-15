Advanced search

Cheddar’s walking footballers beat Bristol Rovers rivals in friendly

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 September 2020

Cheddar Walking Football club face the camera

Cheddar Walking Football club face the camera

Archant

Cheddar Walking Football Club earned a 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers in their first ‘prestige’ friendly on Sunday.

Manager Paul Rodgers had a squad of 12 for the eight-a-side clash played over three 20-minute periods.

Tim Richens shared goalkeeping duties with Steve Gooding, as Shaun Palfrey stepped up to lead the defence supported by Andy Wright and Rob Sheldon.

Rodgers, Tim Youngberg, Clive Vaughan and Steve Grant showed plenty of energy in midfield in support of strikers Keith Hooper, Paul Randall and Steve Henderson, a Bristol City fan.

And after two goalless periods, Cheddar broke the deadlock through Rodgers in the final 10 minutes.

Wright then conceded a penalty but chairman Gooding kept out the spot-kick and Randall, after hitting a post, converted a pass from Hooper to seal victory.

Cheddar meet at Kings Leisure Centre every Tuesday at 7pm. The first two sessions are free of charge.

Cheddar: Richens, Gooding, Palfrey, Sheldon, Wright, Rodgers, Youngberg, Vaughan, Grant, Hooper, Randall, Henderson.

