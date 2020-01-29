Cheddar walking footballers get past Peasedown on competitive debut

Cheddar's walking footballers in new kit and tracksuit tops provided by The Cider Barn, Draycott Archant

Cheddar's walking football team earned a 2-0 win over Peasedown in their first competitive match.

Their squad of 14 were split into two groups of seven to play one half each, but only dogged defence by over-70s Bruce Bayliss and Rob Sheldon denied the visitors.

Andy Burgess held firm in goal, before Cheddar took the lead as Paul Randall converted a pass from Clive Vaughan for an historic goal.

After changing all seven of their players, with captain Paul Rodgers establishing a solid unit, Cheddar doubled their lead when Keith Hooper netted, assisted by his skipper.

Peasedown dominated possession after that but Keith Eccleston and Chris King remained strong at the back, along with Colin Batt.

The second half remained scoreless, as Rodgers, Randall and the Peasedown custodian all held firm in goal.

Both sides were then treated to refreshments at the Cider Barn, who have also provided Cheddar with new kit and tracksuit tops.

The club meets at Kings every Wednesday at 7pm and the first two sessions are free for newcomers.