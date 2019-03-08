Potter's Cheesemen aim for three league wins in a row as they visit Lebeq United

Shaun Potter watches on as Cheddar take on Bradfrod Town in the FA Cup Archant

Shaun Potter says Cheddar's away game with Lebeq United is one they are looking forward to as they aim to make it three Toolstation Western League Division One wins in a row, writes Josh Thomas.

The Cheesemen have picked up victories over Devizes Town and Calne Town at Bowdens Park and Potter says the game at Oaklands Park will be another challenge and one the squad will relish.

"They've always been a good side, got great individual players (and) been together for a long time in this league," he said.

"There's never easy games and we are expecting a difficult game for us. We are going to approach every game - I know it's a bit of a cliché - but take it game by game.

"That 90 minutes is what's important. So we go into the game exactly the same as we go into any other game.

"It's another game we are looking forward to and obviously another game we are looking to get three points in and keep that early season form staying unbeaten."

Last Friday's home game with The Lilywhites, saw the hosts pick up a 4-1 win and Potter says he really enjoyed his side's performance, despite the wet weather looking like it was going to lead to a postponement.

Danny Griffiths and James Dilford put them 2-0 up, before Robbi Maggs was sent off.

And Adam Wright drove home a third Cheddar goal after the restart, before Griffiths grabbed his second.

The visitors claimed a consolation, but Potter said: "It was probably the best I've seen us in probably over a year. We had 16 players, five on the bench, squad looked brilliant. Everyone performed, everyone dug in.

"Going down to 10 men half an hour into the game to still come through and win 4-1, I think those are the types of games you look back at the end of the season and think those are the ones that wins you league titles, it was really pleasing."

Last season saw Cheddar finish as runners-up to champions Keynsham Town, who were the only team promoted. And despite feeling disappointed Potter says their good start this term can put away any doubts.

"A few people doubted us going into this season, whether we will be able to start again and hit the ground running same as we did last season," he said.

"So for me going into the two league games, to go and put in some very good performances is pleasing and I think it will get only better.

"From there it's a great start from us, it's exactly what we would have wanted, but it's a long old season ahead and we've got to remain consistent."