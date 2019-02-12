Football: Spot-on Churchill Club secure Charity Cup final date

Churchill Club 70 celebrate their Charity Cup semi-final win over Winscombe thirds Archant

Churchill Club 70 booked a place in the final of the Charity Cup with a penalty shootout win over derby rivals Winscombe A.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The hosts had possession early on, but could not trouble Charlie Lovell, and Ashley Giles volleyed home a cross from Dom Antounas at the far post for Churchill.

Winscombe levelled through new signing Tim Fraser and Jo Reed headed them in front from a corner.

But Churchill dominated the second half, with top scorer Ollie Taylor forcing two good saves from the Winscombe keeper.

Substitute Tom Hendzel made a nuisance of himself and Antounas made it 2-2 with a stunning top-corner finish to force spot-kicks.

Taylor, Michael Tucker and Antounas netted the first three Churchill penalties, as Lovell saved Winscombe’s second effort and saw another fly over the bar.

But Seb Winter missed and it was left to captain Kieran O’Connor to score and book a date in the May 18 final.