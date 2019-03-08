Clevedon United 0 Nailsea & Tickenham 3

Gary Freeman awarded Man of the Match for Nailsea and Tickenham by Phil Johnson of Johnsons Property Services Archant

Luke Osgood's two goals helped Nailsea & Tickenham to a convincing 3-0 win over Clevedon United in the Somerset League Premier Division at Coleridge Vale.

Joe Berry got the third after Callum Dunn was sent off for the hosts, in a night to forget for Mark Selway's men.

Osgood opened the scoring after 14 minutes when he acrobatically met Berry's cross before Mike Purnell's deflected effort hit the post for the hosts.

Both goalkeepers pulled off great saves before N&T's Josh Benjamin came close to doubling their lead just before half time as his shot from the edge of the box crashed against the crossbar.

Despite Untied going close, it was Osgood who made it 2-0 after 68 minutes from Matt Pilgram's cross.

Dunn picked up his red card for a tackle on the halfway line, before Berry sealed the three points with his side's third.