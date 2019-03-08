Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Clevedon United 0 Nailsea & Tickenham 3

PUBLISHED: 12:44 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 19 August 2019

Gary Freeman awarded Man of the Match for Nailsea and Tickenham by Phil Johnson of Johnsons Property Services

Gary Freeman awarded Man of the Match for Nailsea and Tickenham by Phil Johnson of Johnsons Property Services

Archant

Luke Osgood's two goals helped Nailsea & Tickenham to a convincing 3-0 win over Clevedon United in the Somerset League Premier Division at Coleridge Vale.

Joe Berry got the third after Callum Dunn was sent off for the hosts, in a night to forget for Mark Selway's men.

Osgood opened the scoring after 14 minutes when he acrobatically met Berry's cross before Mike Purnell's deflected effort hit the post for the hosts.

Both goalkeepers pulled off great saves before N&T's Josh Benjamin came close to doubling their lead just before half time as his shot from the edge of the box crashed against the crossbar.

Despite Untied going close, it was Osgood who made it 2-0 after 68 minutes from Matt Pilgram's cross.

Dunn picked up his red card for a tackle on the halfway line, before Berry sealed the three points with his side's third.

Most Read

ITV drama filmed in Weston to start this week

Sanditon was partly filmed in Weston. Picture: Simon Ridgway

Highways England rules out ‘smart motorway’ for M5

M5 traffic. Picture: Highways England

Picture Past: August 15, 1969 – Town prepares for first multi-storey car park

A group of young exhibitors at Lympsham British Legion Flower and Vegetable Show. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Improvements for five Weston parks

Grove Park will receive some of the funding. Picture: John Crockford-Hawley

Three jailed for drug dealing

Adrian Liburd

Most Read

ITV drama filmed in Weston to start this week

Sanditon was partly filmed in Weston. Picture: Simon Ridgway

Highways England rules out ‘smart motorway’ for M5

M5 traffic. Picture: Highways England

Picture Past: August 15, 1969 – Town prepares for first multi-storey car park

A group of young exhibitors at Lympsham British Legion Flower and Vegetable Show. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Improvements for five Weston parks

Grove Park will receive some of the funding. Picture: John Crockford-Hawley

Three jailed for drug dealing

Adrian Liburd

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Equestrian: Weston’s Mager makes mark at Hickstead

Weston's Sophie Mager

Clevedon United 0 Nailsea & Tickenham 3

Gary Freeman awarded Man of the Match for Nailsea and Tickenham by Phil Johnson of Johnsons Property Services

Bristol Airport’s rural bus service plans called into question

An artist impression of Bristol Airports revised terminal. Picture: Bristol Airport

Cricket: Yates puts Somerset under pressure

Jack Brooks in bowling action for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

ITV drama filmed in Weston to start this week

Sanditon was partly filmed in Weston. Picture: Simon Ridgway
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists