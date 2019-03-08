Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Concord defeat leaves Weston hovering above the trap door

PUBLISHED: 11:58 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 03 April 2019

Tom Llewellyn on the ball. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Tom Llewellyn on the ball. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Archant

Weston’s relegation from the National League South edged closer after a 3-0 defeat at Concord Rangers on Saturday.

It was a grim afternoon in Essex for Weston. Picture: Will.T.PhotographyIt was a grim afternoon in Essex for Weston. Picture: Will.T.Photography

The Seagulls desperately needed a win to maintain any realistic hope of survival, but goals from Jack Midson, Joan Luque and Sam Ashford culminated in a comfortable win for the Essex side.

Since the departure of manager Marc McGregor last month, Weston have mustered more character and steel under caretaker boss Mark McKeever – but this was a limp performance in a one-sided loss to the playoff-chasing Beach Boys.

The defeat at Canvey Island leaves Weston 10 points from safety with just five games remaining, and it appears it is only a matter of time before the Seagulls’ fall into the Southern League is confirmed.

Concord took the lead after 15 minutes as former Wimbledon and Oxford United target man Midson reacted fastest at a corner. The ball was whipped into a crowded box and in the scramble the striker controlled with his chest before thumping a volley into the net from close range.

The lead was doubled in the 34th minute as Midson turned provider, crossing for Luque who arrived at the back post and his volley beat Luke Purnell from a tight angle.

It was almost three before half time as Danny Green’s powerful long-range drive cracked the post before being scrambled to safety by the Seagulls. But the third did arrive just five minutes after the break as Luque went for goal and, with his effort heading narrowly wide, Ashford was in the right place at the right time to tap home from under the crossbar.

Weston finally started to show an attacking threat with the introduction of substitutes Tom Llewellyn and Jarrad Welch – but the Seagulls rarely troubled goalkeeper Sam Beasant.

The sole bright spot was perhaps the debut of another academy graduate in Dan Ferguson – who made his bow for the first team in the closing stages at Thames Road.

On Saturday the Seagulls host Dartford at The Optima Stadium, knowing relegation could be confirmed if results go against them.

McKeever will not have veteran midfielder Naby Diallo at his disposal after the club confirmed his departure this week, after making more than 150 appearances in two spells.

Most Read

Spa promised for popular seaside attraction

Westons Grand Pier wants to create a mud spa at the seaside attraction. Picture: Westons Grand pier

Readers have their say on controversial Article 50 petition

Readers had their say on a controversial online peititon to revoke Article 50 Picture; Press Association

Weston man jailed for part played in knifepoint robbery

Ryan Bartley. Picture: Gloucester Constabulary

Missing teenager found

Missing 15-year-old Lacey Shutt is known to have links to Weston-super-Mare., Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary

CONFIRMED: The Red Arrows WILL return to Weston for the 2019 air festival

The infamous red arrows at Weston Air Festival last year.

Most Read

Spa promised for popular seaside attraction

Westons Grand Pier wants to create a mud spa at the seaside attraction. Picture: Westons Grand pier

Readers have their say on controversial Article 50 petition

Readers had their say on a controversial online peititon to revoke Article 50 Picture; Press Association

Weston man jailed for part played in knifepoint robbery

Ryan Bartley. Picture: Gloucester Constabulary

Missing teenager found

Missing 15-year-old Lacey Shutt is known to have links to Weston-super-Mare., Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary

CONFIRMED: The Red Arrows WILL return to Weston for the 2019 air festival

The infamous red arrows at Weston Air Festival last year.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Concord defeat leaves Weston hovering above the trap door

Tom Llewellyn on the ball. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Golf: Weston captain ends year in style

Outgoing Weston captain Zena Balcombe with new lady president Jan Bishop and new captain Glenda Latham-Creasey

School Sport: Priory girls enjoy rugby ‘Grand Slam’

WATCH: BBC airs documentary on the murder of Weston’s Jill Dando

A documentary on the death of Jill Dando will air later this month. Picture: BBC

Animals die in late-night barn blaze

A fire at a farm in Mark gutted an outhouse Picture:Devon and Somerset Fire Service
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists