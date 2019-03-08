Concord defeat leaves Weston hovering above the trap door

Weston’s relegation from the National League South edged closer after a 3-0 defeat at Concord Rangers on Saturday.

The Seagulls desperately needed a win to maintain any realistic hope of survival, but goals from Jack Midson, Joan Luque and Sam Ashford culminated in a comfortable win for the Essex side.

Since the departure of manager Marc McGregor last month, Weston have mustered more character and steel under caretaker boss Mark McKeever – but this was a limp performance in a one-sided loss to the playoff-chasing Beach Boys.

The defeat at Canvey Island leaves Weston 10 points from safety with just five games remaining, and it appears it is only a matter of time before the Seagulls’ fall into the Southern League is confirmed.

Concord took the lead after 15 minutes as former Wimbledon and Oxford United target man Midson reacted fastest at a corner. The ball was whipped into a crowded box and in the scramble the striker controlled with his chest before thumping a volley into the net from close range.

The lead was doubled in the 34th minute as Midson turned provider, crossing for Luque who arrived at the back post and his volley beat Luke Purnell from a tight angle.

It was almost three before half time as Danny Green’s powerful long-range drive cracked the post before being scrambled to safety by the Seagulls. But the third did arrive just five minutes after the break as Luque went for goal and, with his effort heading narrowly wide, Ashford was in the right place at the right time to tap home from under the crossbar.

Weston finally started to show an attacking threat with the introduction of substitutes Tom Llewellyn and Jarrad Welch – but the Seagulls rarely troubled goalkeeper Sam Beasant.

The sole bright spot was perhaps the debut of another academy graduate in Dan Ferguson – who made his bow for the first team in the closing stages at Thames Road.

On Saturday the Seagulls host Dartford at The Optima Stadium, knowing relegation could be confirmed if results go against them.

McKeever will not have veteran midfielder Naby Diallo at his disposal after the club confirmed his departure this week, after making more than 150 appearances in two spells.