Weston outclass Banwell 8-1 as Seagulls' Southern League preparations gather pace with tougher tests to come

Nick McCootie in action for Weston against Banwell. Picture: Will.T.Photography PLEASE CREDIT IN ANY IMAGES USED

New signings Greg Tindle and Nick McCootie were on the scoresheet as Weston-super-Mare's winning start to pre-season continued today (Saturday) with an 8-1 win over Banwell at The Optima Stadium.

Young Ryan Jones impressed for Weston against Banwell. Picture: Will.T.Photography Young Ryan Jones impressed for Weston against Banwell. Picture: Will.T.Photography

The Seagulls proved too good for their amateur opposition, with Jarrad Welch, Tom Llewellyn and Owen Howe also among the scorers as they built on last weekend's 3-2 win over Ashton & Backwell.

Despite the scoreline, the boys in red and black gave a good account against much more experienced opposition, and they enjoyed a moment to savour when Callum Ham scored from close range.

The match was a celebration of the clubs' newly-formed partnership, which will see Weston's academy prospects given opportunities in the Somerset League Division Three side's first team.

Tindle and McCootie, two of Weston's marquee summer signings, featured in the starting eleven - and both etched their names on the scoresheet within quarter of an hour.

Centre-half Tindle opened the scoring after four minutes, heading home from Ryan Jones' corner.

McCootie doubled the lead seven minutes later after Alex Byrne's long pass freed the winger down the right flank. The ex-Chippenham man powered inside and thrashed home with a left-footed strike.

Weston had plenty of chances extend the lead, but it took until the 37th minute for Howe to score the third. He was played in by McCootie and nipped in ahead of the keeper before instinctively sweeping into the net after falling to the floor.

A much-changed Weston side continued their dominance after the interval and Llewellyn made it 4-0 with his 54th-minute drive which found the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Banwell pulled one back through Ham 11 minutes later as he slotted home at the back post, but Llewellyn doubled his tally from penalty spot with 15 minutes to play after the referee spotted a handball in the area.

A long list of chances went begging for Weston to rack up the score, but Sam Hendy, Welch and Callum Eastwood found the net late on to complete a promising afternoon for the Seagulls - with several youngsters sure to have caught the eye of boss Scott Bartlett.

Much bigger tests await Weston as they prepare for life in the Southern League Premier, with League Two side Exeter City visiting BS24 on Tuesday evening.

The Seagulls' first league game will be at home to Hendon on August 10, before a trip across the bridge to Merthyr Town on August 13.