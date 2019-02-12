Advanced search

Could your child be Weston’s next Football League star?

PUBLISHED: 09:31 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 18 February 2019

Could your child follow in Dayle Grubb's footsteps and reach the Football League? Picture: Will.T.Photography

Weston Football Club are searching for talented young footballers to join their ranks.

The Seagulls will hold a trial day at the Woodspring Stadium, in Winterstoke Road, on Wednesday at 4.30pm – offering children aged six to seven the chance to showcase their skills.

The club have been praised over the years for their ethos of producing players from within, and academy graduates like Dayle Grubb and Brad Ash have earned Football League transfers.

A 3G pitch was opened earlier this season at the ground, meaning players have access to top facilities and coaching.

Managing director Oli Bliss said: “It’s a really exciting time now at the academy, and we are looking to open it up to talented six and seven-year-olds from all over North Somerset.”

Academy manager Matt Bazell added: “At Weston we not only look to develop the player, but the person as well. We have a high emphasis on having fun and learning in a relaxed and safe environment.”

