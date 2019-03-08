Football: Dan's the man for Worle Rangers in final

Goalscorers Joey Ellis (left), Dan Sandic and John Owen (right) with the Charity Cup

Dan Sandic says it was 'neccessary' for him to score Worle Rangers' second goal in their 3-1 win over Churchil Club 70 in the Charity Cup.

Churchill's Joe Marshfield had levelled the scores after John Owen's opener to send the final into extra time.

And Sandic felt his goal was crucial in getting his side their first-ever cup win, saying: "I feel it was necessary to get that goal because at the end of the day someone had to step up and take it for the team.

"I managed to do that but thank the team putting me through. I appreciate the oppostion as well, their hard tackling, trying to get in my head but I didn't let them."

Sandic described to the Weston Mercury how he scored his goal, adding: "My plan was just hit it. I know I've got the technique, the power and went for goal."

Joey Ellis would add a late third and Sandic praised his side, adding: "The boys have improved a heck of a lot, I've been at the club for three seasons and the boys all in all have done a great job and we have all gelled pretty well."