Weston Ladies co-manager Darch hoping to bring some hidden 'gems' into the club

Weston Ladies squad ahead of their FA Cup tie with Middlezoy Rovers Ladies at The Optima Stadium Archant

Weston Ladies co-manager Jimmy Darch hopes to find some hidden 'gems' ahead of their first league game against Downend Flyers on Sunday afternoon (2pm).

The team, which plays in the South West League Northern Division, begin their campaign at home on the 3G pitch outside The Optima Stadium and Darch hopes the Seagulls can bring in new players for the season.

"I started in the grassroots game around here a long time ago," he said.

"I know there are girls more than capable of stepping up to this standard that are playing local football, playing much lower, that could step up.

"I urge them to come down to training and just give it a go."

The team train twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8pm.

Darch added: "There are fantastic facilities down here, a fantastic set-up, and I'm convinced they're out there, those gems, we just need to get them through the door."

Despite falling to a 4-1 defeat against Middlezoy Rovers in the Women's FA Cup on Sunday - with Desni Darch scoring from the spot - the manager was happy with his side's performance.

"We've played against a side a league above us, a very experienced side as well, and we more than matched them for long periods of the game. I'm really pleased," he added.

"(Co-manager) Stacie (Morrissey) and I, one thing we know our girls have got is heart and we know that they will never give up, they give 100 per cent every single week.

"As long as they do that, and I've no question they will, I think we will have an enjoyable season.

"In the first half we dominated large parts of possession, we created chances, we played terrifically as a unit and we can hold our heads up high.

"I thought we acquitted ourselves fantastically. We had a game plan and the most pleasing thing is we didn't panic at 2-0, 3-0 down. We kept our shape, kept persevering and got a goal in the end which we thoroughly deserved. And we could've had another couple of shouts for another couple of penalties, so overall I'm really pleased.

"That's what the FA Cup is all about. For 100 years it's David and Goliath, against the giants, and it's something to tell the grandkids about.

"'I've played in the FA Cup' - absolutely terrific. I'm really proud of all of them."