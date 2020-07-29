Luhimba Project football tournament a ‘life-changing experience’ says Ed Deane

Ed Deane took part in one of the matches in the Luhimba football tournament. Archant

To take in part in the Luhimba Project’s football tournament was a “life changing experience” says Ed Deane.

Ed Deane lining up with one of the teams during the Luhimba Project’s football tournament. Picture: Paul Temple Ed Deane lining up with one of the teams during the Luhimba Project’s football tournament. Picture: Paul Temple

Robert and Eleanor Deane of Weston, trustees of the charity, accompanied Paul Temple to the village with son Ed.

As well as providing much-needed resources for the schools and the dispensary, the Deane family donated two trophies to the village for a new football tournament called The Luhimba-Deane Cup.

As for Ed Deane, his memories from that day serve as a reminder of how it was a great privilege to take part in one of the matches held in Tanzania.

“It was a life changing experience,” he said.

“It is definitely something I will remember for the rest of my life. It’s something I am proud of myself for doing. It’s probably up there with one of the greatest things I’ve done in my life.

“It was great to see the impact of something so simple like to play in a football game.

“It was really rewarding to be part of something like that.”

The charity has recieved kits from Hornets RFC and Weston Athletic Club, and Deane says it is great to see the community of Weston have come together to support the project.

“It’s great for Weston to be involved,” he added.

“I wish it could be made more aware to the rest of the town. It would be great if we can get the whole town involved to help the village out. It would be fantastic.”

Head volunteer Temple added: “The tournament was organised by the villagers, with eight teams taking part. It was a great success with virtually the whole village turning out enthusiastically to support the event, with seemingly hundreds of spectators invading the pitch, cheering and singing after each goal was scored.

“I was there for the final, held on the football field just outside my house in Luhimba.

“The winning team was presented with a trophy which was then paraded around the neighbourhood until late in the evening.

“It was wonderful to be involved in such a brilliant and happy community event, which summed up the whole spirit of the project.

“Following the success of this event, the villagers are now preparing to repeat the tournament which will take place this summer.

“The organisers are planning to organise a ladies football tournament to be run along similar lines to the men.”