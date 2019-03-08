Last gasp heartbreak for Weston as Wimborne Town score last minute winner

Weston manager Scott Bartlett on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston were left heartbroken after Tony Lee scored a 92nd minute for Wimborne Town at the J&B Stadium on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joel Randall had equalised for the Seagulls 12 minutes from time, cancelling out Sam Bayston's opener early into the second half as both sides looked to be heading for a draw.

Scott Bartlett made three changes from last weekend's FA Cup win over Merthyr Town with Dan Martin, Aaron Parsons and Sam Hendy all making way for Alex Byrne, Charlie Madden and Issac Pearce

But it was the hosts who started the game more brightly as Bayston had the first shot of the game, sending his 25-yard-effort over the bar.

Scott Laird was the next to try his luck on 30 minutes from a free kick, but Cameron Plain was able to push it away to safety.

Laird was involved in Weston's next chance four minutes later after his back heel found Randall, but the Exeter City loanee curled his shot just wide of Plain's goal.

Niall Maher had to be full on alert after Luke Burbidge drove towards goal and fired his shot goalwards, which looked like it was going to open the scoring,but Weston's shot stopper was able to tip it just past the post as the game went into halftime scoreless.

However, The Magpies did find the back of the net after 51 minutes from a counter attack.

Having won a corner, the visitors lost possession and allowed the hosts to come forward with the ball, which would end up at the feet of Bayston and he rounded Maher to open the scoring.

And it was Maher again who kept Bartlett's men in it after he saved well from Lee's effort at the near post before Dowling's 20-yard-free kick was gathered by Plain at the second attempt.

Matty Holmes's men moved up through the gears and could have been 2-0 up, but Madden got in the way to bravely block Kieran Roberts venomous strike with his head before Lee went close when his header at the back post went over the bar from a corner.

However, Randall levelled the scores with his third goal of the season as Bartlett's men looked to have earned a valuable point before Lee dealt the final blowdeep into stoppage time.

Weston are back in action Tuesday night when they take on Bristol Manor Farm at The Optima Stadium at 19:45pm.