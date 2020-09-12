Weston loan out youngsters Eastwood and Kempster to Willand Rovers

Bailey Kempser celebrates scoring the winner for Weston at Slimbridge. Picture: Will.T.Photography. Will.t.Photography

Weston have loaned out teenagers Callum Eastwood and Bailey Kempster to Southern League Division One South side Willand Rovers on an initial month’s loan.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clevedon Town's Mitch Osmond, in blue, holds off Weston’s ex-Seasider player Callum Eastwood. Picture: Tony Merrett. Clevedon Town's Mitch Osmond, in blue, holds off Weston’s ex-Seasider player Callum Eastwood. Picture: Tony Merrett.

Centre midfielder Eastwood and winger Kempster, who scored the winner at Slimbridge, have both been involved during pre-season for The Seagulls.

“We have a plan for our younger players and their development,” said manager Scott Bartlett.

“Callum and Bailey have done ever so well in pre-season and this is a great loan for them”.

While Rovers, who are set to play at Shepton Mallet in the FA Cup later today, posted on their Twitter:

“Willand Rovers are excited to announce the arrival of midfielder Callum Eastwood and striker Bailey Kempster from @WSM_AFCOfficial.

“Both will be featuring in the squad on Saturday. We would to thank WSM FC for their assistance in this matter.”