Advanced search

Weston loan out youngsters Eastwood and Kempster to Willand Rovers

PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 September 2020

Bailey Kempser celebrates scoring the winner for Weston at Slimbridge. Picture: Will.T.Photography.

Bailey Kempser celebrates scoring the winner for Weston at Slimbridge. Picture: Will.T.Photography.

Will.t.Photography

Weston have loaned out teenagers Callum Eastwood and Bailey Kempster to Southern League Division One South side Willand Rovers on an initial month’s loan.

Clevedon Town's Mitch Osmond, in blue, holds off Weston’s ex-Seasider player Callum Eastwood. Picture: Tony Merrett.Clevedon Town's Mitch Osmond, in blue, holds off Weston’s ex-Seasider player Callum Eastwood. Picture: Tony Merrett.

Centre midfielder Eastwood and winger Kempster, who scored the winner at Slimbridge, have both been involved during pre-season for The Seagulls.

“We have a plan for our younger players and their development,” said manager Scott Bartlett.

“Callum and Bailey have done ever so well in pre-season and this is a great loan for them”.

While Rovers, who are set to play at Shepton Mallet in the FA Cup later today, posted on their Twitter:

“Willand Rovers are excited to announce the arrival of midfielder Callum Eastwood and striker Bailey Kempster from @WSM_AFCOfficial.

“Both will be featuring in the squad on Saturday. We would to thank WSM FC for their assistance in this matter.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Staff member tests positive for coronavirus at Weston school

Hans Price Academy building. Picture: Mark Atherton

Students self-isolating after coronavirus case at North Somerset school

A pupil from Churchill Academy and Sixth Form has tested positive for coronavirus.

Bar closes after confirmed coronavirus case

Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: Google Street View

Five arrested after attempted burglaries in Weston and Burnham

Five people have been arrested after attempted burglaries at a Post Office in Locking and a supermarket in Burnham.

Man left with serious leg injury following altercation in Weston

Police appealing for witness

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Staff member tests positive for coronavirus at Weston school

Hans Price Academy building. Picture: Mark Atherton

Students self-isolating after coronavirus case at North Somerset school

A pupil from Churchill Academy and Sixth Form has tested positive for coronavirus.

Bar closes after confirmed coronavirus case

Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: Google Street View

Five arrested after attempted burglaries in Weston and Burnham

Five people have been arrested after attempted burglaries at a Post Office in Locking and a supermarket in Burnham.

Man left with serious leg injury following altercation in Weston

Police appealing for witness

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston loan out youngsters Eastwood and Kempster to Willand Rovers

Bailey Kempser celebrates scoring the winner for Weston at Slimbridge. Picture: Will.T.Photography.

Weston look to end pre-season campaign with a flourish ahead of Hereford friendly

Weston manager Scott Bartlett during their pre-season friendly with Yeovil Town. Picture: Will.T.Photography

British Airways staff lobby MP over ‘brutal fire and rehire’

British Airways staff held a protest at the Grand Pier. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Prestigious title for Mendip Spring’s Davina Xanh

Mendip Spring's Davina Xanh celebrates winning the English Girls' Amateur Strokeplay Championship

Ashcombe Park Bowling Club thank NHS staff with fun day

Ashcombe Park Bowling Club held a special day for NHS staff