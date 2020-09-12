Weston loan out youngsters Eastwood and Kempster to Willand Rovers
Weston have loaned out teenagers Callum Eastwood and Bailey Kempster to Southern League Division One South side Willand Rovers on an initial month’s loan.
Centre midfielder Eastwood and winger Kempster, who scored the winner at Slimbridge, have both been involved during pre-season for The Seagulls.
“We have a plan for our younger players and their development,” said manager Scott Bartlett.
“Callum and Bailey have done ever so well in pre-season and this is a great loan for them”.
While Rovers, who are set to play at Shepton Mallet in the FA Cup later today, posted on their Twitter:
“Willand Rovers are excited to announce the arrival of midfielder Callum Eastwood and striker Bailey Kempster from @WSM_AFCOfficial.
“Both will be featuring in the squad on Saturday. We would to thank WSM FC for their assistance in this matter.”
