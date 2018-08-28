Portishead striker selected for England

Emily Edwards. Archant

Emily Edwards, who plays for Portishead Town Girls Under-15s, has been selected to play for England.

Sixteen of the 45 girls trialling at Clifton School were selected to go forward as a South West representative team to play in final trials against the other regions of England at Stafford Town FC.

The girls had a nervy wait to find out if they had been successful. When the email came through, the Edwards family were delighted that Emily had been included in the final squad of 18 players.

The delight was also felt through her club Portishead Town and Gordano School, where she has played as an important member of a successful school team, even scoring at Wembley in 2017 to help win the EFL Under-13 girls’ cup.

Emily, aged 14, will attend a training day in January followed by a tour in Holland in February and then an exciting trip to Salou, Spain, in April, to compete against other national teams in the Bob Docherty Cup.