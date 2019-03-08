England over 70s defeat Wales over 70s to take home the Yorkshire Rose Cup

Allan Macleod's goal just before half time saw England Over-70s beat Wales in a tight, hard fought game in their very first international at Merthyr's Met Coaches Stadium, writes Josh Thomas.

Wales started off brightly and were the better team in the opening 10 minutes and were unlucky not to score after hitting the post.

The game changed when central midfielder Phil Leslie came on and England began to take control of the game.

Leslie and Macleod combined well, with latter hitting the post from a free kick.

However, on the stroke of half time, Macleod scored from close range following Bill Cave's corner to give the Three Lions the lead.

Moments into the second half, Danny Ward's men had a scare when two players were 'sin binned' at the same time for two minutes for running and went down to four men.

But the Welsh failed to capitalise and once they were back on, England's defence was solid and restricted Graham Perry's men to only a few shots.

And Macleod was unlucky not to double his tally when he hit the crossbar near the end, as England held on for an historic win to take home the Yorkshire Rose Cup.

