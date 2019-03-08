Six-a-side World Cup spots up for grabs

Ron Atkinson Archant

Players in local leagues across Weston could get the chance to pull on an England shirt at the six-a-side World Cup in Crete this autumn.

Former Manchester United manager Ron Atkinson has recently been announced as Director of Football for the England six-a-side team and players from the network of 500 Leisure Leagues across the country could get the call.

Atkinson, 80, said: “Modern footballers could benefit from playing more six-a-side football.

“Ask any of my lads, all throughout my career, and they’ll all tell you how important I think it is.

“Short, fast, quick passing, that is what the 11-a-side game is about. And that’s what the best small-sided players do.

“Football is a simple game, it always has been. Get the ball and keep it. Now I hear all these different ideas, but all you’ve got to do, really, is give it to someone with the same shirt on.”

Because of Leisure Leagues’ involvement with the International Socca Federation, the best players in the UK may find themselves invited to trials and could be on the plane to Rethmyno – the glorious seaside venue for the showpiece for global six-a-side.

The home nations are all looking for fresh blood to shake up their fortunes as they look to improve on their showing last year and challenge Germany for the crown.

Matches in the 2018 event were beamed around the world to TV and online audiences of millions and Leisure Leagues’ Tom Nash was delighted to offer this chance to players.

“The message is clear,” he said. “Only by playing in Leisure Leagues’ can you get this incredible pathway to the top.”

For more information on the leagues in Weston visit leisureleagues.net/find-a-league/weston-super-mare.