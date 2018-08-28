Relegation looms large as costly errors see Weston defeated again

Marc McGregor. Picture: Will.T.Photography PLEASE CREDIT IN ANY IMAGES USED

Weston-super-Mare slid closer to falling out of the National League South, losing 3-2 against Billericay Town at the Woodspring Stadium on Saturday.

Relegation looms large for Marc McGregor’s Seagulls, who were once again made to pay for carelessness for in possession.

Adam Coombes found the net twice in the first half – either side of Marlon Jackson’s smart equaliser – and Kieron Cadogan restored Ricay’s two-goal cushion after the break.

The Seagulls battled to get back into the game, but Gethyn Hill smacked the woodwork from the penalty spot and Jackson’s late strike proved mere consolation after skipper Jake Lee was sent off.

Hungerford Town’s late winner against Concord Rangers leaves McGregor’s side at the bottom of the table seven points from safety, as they failed to back up their vital win at Gloucester City on New Year’s Day.

Weston started the game brightly and probed the Essex outfits defences, but a swift counter bought the visitors a corner. Aaron Parsons was unable to head clear and the ball struck Lee’s hand.

Coombes rifled home the spot kick, but Weston responded well and they were level before the half hour when Jackson finished cleverly from a tight angle from George Nurse’s cross.

The Seagulls were only level for eight minutes as Coombes bagged his brace. Naby Diallo was caught napping in midfield, and Coombes mopped up after Luke Purnell’s save from Devonte Aransibia fell kindly to the striker in the area.

Cadogan’s stooping header from six yards beat Purnell and extended Ricay’s lead just after the hour mark, but Weston should have narrowed the deficit after Jennison Myrie-Williams was felled by Paul Rooney – but Hill’s 72nd-minute spot kick crashed the crossbar.

Weston’s afternoon worsened as stand-in skipper Lee was shown a second yellow card for dissent with 12 minutes to play.

The Seagulls did pull one back in added time, Jackson whipping into the corner from Tom Llewellyn’s smart cutback.