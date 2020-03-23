Coronavirus: Cheddar boss Potter says the FA made the best decision they could

Cheddar manager Shaun Potter

The Football Association’s decision to null and void the season was the “best of a bad bunch” admitted Cheddar manager Shaun Potter.

Teams up and down the country have expressed their anger and frustration over the FA’s decision to expunge all results with no promotion or relegation.

And Potter has said that he can look at the verdict from both sides.

“It’s a tough one, there are positives and negatives in any possible outcome,” said Potter.

“This decision probably affects fewer than if the points per game choice was made.

“I understand the frustration of teams that were on course for promotion, but there are so many things that could and would have happened in the last chunk of the season remaining that overall I think it’s fair.

“If you compare teams being relegated to teams being promoted, relegation will hurt a lot of teams more than just not being promoted would so again.

“Overall, I would say its the best of a bad bunch in terms of the options they had.”

But, Potter can feel the disappointment shared by the teams affected by The FA’s ruling.

“Of course its disappointing after the time and effort of everyone involved in the clubs, but this is a situation we haven’t seen before and football takes a back seat at times like this.

“It’s important we put this season behind us and go again when possible.”

As The Cheesemen prepare to plan for the next campaign, Potter talked about how much love he has for the club and vows to still be in charge of The Cheesemen next season.

“I Love this club and wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” added Potter, who has been with the club since October 2017.

“The players and the board have stuck by me through any tough times we’ve had and have always shown full confidence which I massively appreciate.

“I’m fairly young as a manager but when thinking about my future, its about making plans for Cheddar, how we can improve and grow as a club, I cant imagine being anywhere else.”

But, with results as expected to be expunged, Potter’s 100th game in charge of Cheddar came in their 1-0 win at Longwell Green Sports in January, but Potter has said if it is void, he is looking forward to doing it again when the time comes back around.

And Potter, who says Cheddar have “underperformed” this year, is defended to put the past behind them and look to the future.

“I’ve got more determination than ever to put that right,” said a confident Potter.

“We dont have a squad of players that will jump ship when the going gets tough, so I’m sure they will all be back and be as determined as me to right their wrongs from this season.”

“It’s been an up and down season personally, we started the season well, but we have had some long term injuries to key players, we lost a few to university and other various reasons and have struggled to put a run together in the league.

“In the cups we had some good runs, winning away to Buckland and Hallen, and pushing Cribbs all the way to pens.

“We also beat Launceston away in the vase, so I would say the cup competitions have been the positives.

“I’m already looking forward to preparing the squad for next season so we’re ready to go again when required.