Advanced search

Weston old boy Watkins hails first Premier League hat-trick as ‘unbelievable’

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 October 2020

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game to complete his hat trick during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game to complete his hat trick during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

PA Wire/PA Images

Aston Villa’s record signing Ollie Watkins described scoring his first ever Premier League hat-trick as “unbelievable” after netting a first-half treble against league champions Liverpool in a stunning 7-2 victory.

Watkins had never scored a top-flight goal before Sunday’s match, after spells in the lower leagues with Exeter City, including a loan move to Weston, and then Brentford.

But all that changed inside the first 45 minutes at Villa Park as the forward opened his account on four minutes, following good work by Jack Grealish, to smash home his first goal.

His second arrived 18 minutes later when he cut in from the left and then rifled into the top corner and Watkins scored his third as he headed home from Trezeguet’s cross in the 39th minute.

Watkins has scored more league goals than any other player in England’s top four tiers since the start of last season with 29 and told Sky Sports: “I think when the first one went in I pinched myself a bit because of how early it was.

“I’m delighted to contribute and that we won at the end of the day. It’s unbelievable to score and get a hat-trick, before the game I wouldn’t have thought I’d score three. After the first one I grew in confidence, but I probably should have scored more than three in the end. I’d back myself to score some of the chances I missed.

“We saw how high they play and the game plan was to get in behind and you could see that it worked. We fancied ourselves but I’m not sure we thought it would have been that score. It was more about making sure they couldn’t pass through us and we all worked hard and it showed.”

Further goals by John McGinn, boyhood Evertonian Ross Barkley and a brace from Grealish secured Villa’s best start to a season since 1962. It was the first time Liverpool have conceded seven goals since 1963 and only their fourth Premier League defeat since January 3, 2019.

“It wasn’t just his goals that impressed me – it was his hold-up play, the strength. He’s too strong for you. Bringing people into the game,” Alan Shearer, who scored 11 hat-tricks for Blackburn and Newcastle in the top flight, told BBC’s MOTD2.

“Running in behind, he was a constant nuisance, they just couldn’t live with him. We said he should have scored more – he perhaps should have. What a day for him and for Aston Villa.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston old boy Watkins hails first Premier League hat-trick as ‘unbelievable’

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game to complete his hat trick during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Mckenna scores four as Uphill Castle thrash Saltsford Town

Aidan Mckenna with the Man of the Match award for his four goal display at Saltsford Town. Picture: Uphill Castle FC

Cheddar had ‘too much of a mountain to climb’ against Corsham Town says Potter

Cheddar huddle together before their game with Corsham Town. Picture: John Cuthbertson

Purnell hails 300th Weston match as one of his ‘proudest sporting moments’

Luke Purnell has kept 57 clean sheets in 301 apperances for Weston. Picture: Josh Thomas.

Call for ban on no-fault evictions after pregnant mum forced out of home

Barbara with her husband Tomasz and children Anastasia and Jan.