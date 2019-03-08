Weston quintet lead South West England to title glory at National Championships

South West England celebrate winning the National Championships in Birmingham. Archant

Five players from Weston over-50s helped South West England to victory in the Walking Football National Championships at the end of October, writes Josh Thomas.

The five players from Weston over 50s who won the National Championships in Birmingham. The five players from Weston over 50s who won the National Championships in Birmingham.

Steve Crilley, Neil Evett, Dave Harris, Mark Hooper and Lach Geddes headed to Birmingham in search of silverware and opened the tournament with a 1-1 against England, with Crilley finding the back of the net.

Striker Crilley was at it again aa he scored two goals in South West's 2-1 win over the North West region.

And Crilley made it five goals in three games to see off the Central Region 4-2 with Dave Harris and Ian Nicholls both getting one goal apiece.

In the fourth game, the heroics of South East's goalkeeper kept the scoreline blank.

But South West maintained their unbeaten run with a 2-1 win over the North West Region in their fifth and final game of the day.

And it was Weston duo Hooper and that man Crilley again, with his sixth goal of the tournament, who scored one goal apiece to claim victory and seal the title.

Crilley was deservedly awarded the player of the tournament award and received a bottle of champagne.

Weston FC Community Director Geddes was delighted to take home the title, saying: "The tournament was a brilliant experience playing against the best players in the country and it was a fantastic achievement by ourselves to win it."

Other members of the squad included Martin Sharkey of Highworth Town, Stuart Langworthy of Gloucester and Nicholls and Al McKinley of Plymouth Argyle.

New players are very welcome to join the Weston club, so why not go along and see what you think.

There are four sessions throughout the week, starting on Monday from 8-9pm on the 3G pitch at Weston Football Club on Winterstoke Road.

There is a Tuesday morning session from 10-11am, followed by a fun session from 11am-12pm.

Friday morning's session runs from 10-11am, again on the 3G pitch at Winterstoke Road.

It is advisable to arrive 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of a session and the cost is £3 per session.

Appropriate footwear is required for the 3G pitch, which means moulded plastic/rubber studs (no blades or metal studs and no flat-sole trainers.