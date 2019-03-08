Poll

Weston will ‘bounce back if relegated’

Weston's 5-0 home defeat to Wealdstone was a blow to their survival chances. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Weston’s board are confident they will ‘bounce back’ if relegated from the National League South this season as they ask prospective new managers to send in their CVs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marc McGregor was sacked as manager of the Seagulls last night (Thursday) with the club languishing at the bottom of the league, seven points adrift of safety.

The club have announced today (Friday) they are keen to appoint a ‘full-time manager, preferably a player manager’.

They said: “This will ensure that he has the required time to scout players, scout opponents and progress the squad and academy by offering more time to the training.”

Marc McGregor has been sacked as Weston FC's manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Marc McGregor has been sacked as Weston FC's manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

MORE: Weston draw 0-0 with Hungerford Town.

Despite the perilous league position, Weston’s board are confident a brighter future is on the horizon.

They said: “The club is in a strong position.

“We have excellent training facilities with our 3G (pitch) and access to the OxHouse gym for the first team fitness and a great foundation with our academy.

“We have appointed a physio who will be at the Optima Stadium full time, a data analyst who has the access to Playertek and a great core of players who are more than capable of proving what they can achieve by bouncing straight back if the team are relegated.

“All of this means that the role will be very appealing for our next manager.

“We will appoint the right person before the end of the season and this will enable them to make the right assessment of the current players and give them the full close season to strengthen the squad.”

Weston say the closing date for applications is March 22 and CVs should be sent to Richard Sloane wsmsecretary@gmail.com