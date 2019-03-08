Advanced search

We deserved a point - Merthyr boss reflects on Weston draw

PUBLISHED: 15:29 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 15 August 2019

Joshua Thomas

Scott Laird equalised for Weston deep into added time. Picture: Josh Thomas

Archant

Merthyr Town manager Gavin Williams thought their 1-1 draw with Weston at Penydarren Park was a 'good game' on last night (Tuesday).

Ian Traylor looked like he had given the Welsh side victory when he opened the scoring in the 71st minute.

However Scott Laird's last-gasp penalty, which was won by captain Greg Tindle, saw the Seagulls clinch a point.

Despite feeling frustrated, Williams felt a draw between the two sides was a fair result.

"I thought it was a good game actually," he added.

"It was two good teams out there trying to play football in the right manner, so from that point of view I thought it was two very competitive teams out there.

"Having conceded a 98th minute penalty, obviously I'm disappointed but overall a draw was the right result, it's just the manner of the goal and what minute it was in.

"Weston had a great shout for a penalty in the first half which wasn't given, so we have to look at stuff like that and probably a draw was a right result."

MORE: We need to improve, admits goalscorer Laird.

Weston have drawn both their league matches this season, having held Hendon at home on Saturday.

We deserved a point – Merthyr boss reflects on Weston draw

