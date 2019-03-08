We deserved a point - Merthyr boss reflects on Weston draw
PUBLISHED: 15:29 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 15 August 2019
Archant
Merthyr Town manager Gavin Williams thought their 1-1 draw with Weston at Penydarren Park was a 'good game' on last night (Tuesday).
Ian Traylor looked like he had given the Welsh side victory when he opened the scoring in the 71st minute.
However Scott Laird's last-gasp penalty, which was won by captain Greg Tindle, saw the Seagulls clinch a point.
Despite feeling frustrated, Williams felt a draw between the two sides was a fair result.
"I thought it was a good game actually," he added.
"It was two good teams out there trying to play football in the right manner, so from that point of view I thought it was two very competitive teams out there.
"Having conceded a 98th minute penalty, obviously I'm disappointed but overall a draw was the right result, it's just the manner of the goal and what minute it was in.
"Weston had a great shout for a penalty in the first half which wasn't given, so we have to look at stuff like that and probably a draw was a right result."
Weston have drawn both their league matches this season, having held Hendon at home on Saturday.