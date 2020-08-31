Advanced search

Weston over-50s Geddes crowned WFA Coach of the Year

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 August 2020

Weston Reds Over 50s with Lach Geddes in the front row in the centre. Picture: Josh Thomas

Weston Reds Over 50s with Lach Geddes in the front row in the centre. Picture: Josh Thomas

Weston Over-50s Walking Football team player and manager Lach Geddes has been crowned Walking Football Association Coach of the Year.

Weston over 50s player-manager Lach Geddes in action for The Seagulls. Picture: Weston FCWeston over 50s player-manager Lach Geddes in action for The Seagulls. Picture: Weston FC

Geddes, also the Seagulls community director, has guided the over-50s to the Somerset League title every season since its start in 2017, losing only one game and conceding two goals.

The team are also the current Gloucester League, Highworth Cup – where they beat Watford in the final – and WFA South West Super Cup holders and beat Plymouth Argyle in the WFA South West Super Cup, again not conceding a goal during the tournament.

Weston also made it through to the WFA National cup finals for the first time in 2019 and when asked about his award Geddes said: “It is nice to be recognised and I thank the WFA, but for me it’s all about the team, I am extremely lucky to be able to play alongside these lads and as usual any trophy or award is down to the team.”

