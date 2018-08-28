Advanced search

Cheddar benefit despite having match called off

PUBLISHED: 15:54 19 December 2018

Despite not playing due to the weather conditions, league leaders Cheddar benefitted with second-placed Chard Town losing.

Cheddar’s Toolstation Western League Division One fixture at Wells City was postponed shortly before the travelling party arrived at Old Wells Road, with Storm Deirdre making the pitch unplayable.

It was to prove a good day for the Cheesemen though, as Chard Town, who started the day in the runners-up spot, went down 4-0 at Keynsham Town, who leapfrog them in to second position.

Cheddar have a superior goal difference to the men from the Crown Field as well as three games in hand on them.

On Saturday, Cheddar welcome Calne Town (3pm) to Bowdens Park in Division One of the Toolstation Western League.

On Boxing Day, Bishop Sutton are the visitors (1.30pm) in more division one action.

Cheddar Reserves were without a game at the weekend. On Saturday, they travel to Middlezoy Rovers Reserves (2pm) in Division Three of the Uhlsport Somerset County League.

Cheddar A’s Weston and District League Division Three fixture at Banwell A was another to fall foul of the weather. On Saturday, they travel to Berrow Castle (2pm) in a division three encounter.

Cheddar Ladies were on the receiving end of a 13-3 hammering at Isle of Wedmore in Division Two of the Somerset County Women’s League.

Jade Burton and Bella Jonas (2) netted for the visitors who plummet down the table.

Cheddar Ladies are not in action until the New Year.

