Weston’s win over Hereford marked great ending to pre-season says Laird

Scott Laird in action for Weston at Dorchester Town in February. Picture: Will.T.Photography Will.t.Photography

Weston’s 2-0 win over Hereford was a “great way to end pre-season” says player-assistant manager Scott Laird.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scott Laird and Bob Flasket after Weston's 6-0 win over Dorchester Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Scott Laird and Bob Flasket after Weston's 6-0 win over Dorchester Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Seagulls picked up six wins, three draws and one defeat from their 10 friendlies.

And, in a positive pre-season which has seen Weston remain undefeated in six matches, Laird says it is all about building up strength ahead of the new season.

“It was a great way to end pre-season,” said Laird.

“It has gone to plan and we have built up the fitness and the way we want to play perfectly, so we are happy.

Nick McCootie in action for Weston at Dorchester Town in February. Picture: Will.T.Photography Nick McCootie in action for Weston at Dorchester Town in February. Picture: Will.T.Photography

“Now it’s time to do the business for real and we are so excited.

“Our main aim was to work on fitness and our team philosophy and how we will want to impose ourselves this season.

“The results are second. We have done well but that counts for nothing now. I’ve lost every pre-season game once at Stevenage and we ended up winning the league.

“I’ve won every pre-season game once and had a mid-table finish so results mean nothing unless we carry it on, which I’m sure we will. We have looked strong in and out of possesion and that’s what we want to see.”

Owen Howe celebrates scoring for Weston in their 6-0 win over Dorchester Town. Pictures: Mark Atherton Owen Howe celebrates scoring for Weston in their 6-0 win over Dorchester Town. Pictures: Mark Atherton

A goal in each half from Mike Symons, who was playing in his first game against Hereford since his signing from The Bulls in December, sealed the win for Weston.

“It’s one of those unwritten rules that you score against your former team,” Laird added.

“He has been magnificent since coming in. His attitude and the way he conducts himself is great for the younger lads to learn off.

“He’s always doing extras after training and games if he feels he needs it and ultimately he is a very good footballer.”

But with Symons coming off with a suspected injury in the second half, Laird admits he will be assessed before making any decision for Saturday.

“We are monitoring him and he will be fit for selection soon. But we have tried to build a squad where if we have an injury like this we can fill with players of the same quality and we can do this now.

“That’s probably the biggest challenge at our level is the squad but we have a squad where we trust every single player and every player that plays can play that level and higher.”

With Weston playing Dorchester Town, which was coincidentally the last league game played before the 2019-20 season was declared null and void, in the first match of the new campaign Laird says they will go The Avenue Stadium with confidence.

“This is what we have been grafting towards and it will be full throttle from the start so we can’t wait to get going,” he said.

“It is brilliant to be able to feel the buzz again and to play for three points. That’s what we are trained to do.

“Friendlies are great but the feeling of three points and trying to get those three points you can’t compare.”

Weston did the double over Dorchester in last year’s campaign, picking up their biggest victory of the season with Laird netting up a hat-trick in the 6-0 home win.

But where is the match ball?

“The ball is in my garage with all my memorabilia, so I can see it every day,” laughed Laird.

“They were a different side as well as us back then so it will be a completely different game and we are expecting a really tough encounter.”