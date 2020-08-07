Advanced search

Grubb marks his return to Weston with goal in Seagulls win over Bridgwater Town

PUBLISHED: 23:01 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 23:39 07 August 2020

Dayle Grubb scored 95 goals in 360 apperances for Weston in first spell with The Seagulls.

Dayle Grubb marked his Weston return by scoring for The Seagulls in their 2-1 win over Bridgwater Town at Fairfax Park.

Grubb, who resigned for the club on Thursday on a four-year deal, cancelled Mike Duffy’s 20th minute effort when he found the back of the net with a well taken free-kick 18 minutes later.

The winger then played his part in Weston’s winner just after the hour when he, Lewis Hall and Mike Symons all worked together before Symons played the ball into the path of Jacob Cane, who found Kieran Thomas to slot home.

It’s been six months since football came to a stand still after the outbreak of the Coronavirus and manager Scott Bartlett named a strong line-up with all four summer transfers named in the starting 11.

And it was summer signing Matt Jones who had the first chance of match but the former Hungerford Town midfielder could only curl his effort over the bar.

Moments later the home side took the lead through Duffy after the forward pounced on a mistake by Luke Purnell and he was left with a simple task as he rolled the ball into empty net to give The Robins the lead.

But Weston would find the equaliser after Nick McCootie was bought down on the edge of the area to leave Grubb to arrow home into the top corner and hand the former Forest Green Rovers man a dream return on his first game back in two years, as both sides went into half-time all square.

Both Duffy and Thomas went close with their respective efforts before the former Hereford defender found the back of the net from Cane’s pass after the full-back swept the ball onto his left foot before smashing home from 12-yards-out.

There was still time for the visitors to hit the woodwork twice in quick succession, first through substitute Ryan Jones after his effort came crashing off the crossbar from 30-yards-out before seconds later fellow substitute Callum Eastwood saw his strike hit the post before rolling away to safety as Weston held on to claim a valuable win ahead of their friendly with Banwell at The Optima Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Weston XI: Purnell, Thomas, (Griffith, 70) Parsons, (Avery, 46) Tindle (C), Hall, (Goodall, 70) Laird, (Eastwood, 79) Cane, Knowles, (Ryan Jones, 79) Grubb, McCootie (Symons, 46) and Matt Jones.

