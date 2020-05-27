Weston seal their second business of the summer with the resigning of Lewis Hall

Lewis Hall scored seven goals in 58 games for Taunton Town during a two year spell with The Peacocks. Picture: Taunton Town FC. Archant

Lewis Hall has resigned for Weston after he penned a new deal with The Seagulls.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hall originally signed in March from Taunton Town but due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus the left-back is yet to play for the club.

“Lewis is a good player with good experience,” said manager Scott Bartlett.

“He is an attacking full-back and is a cracking lad with a good work ethic.

“We signed him just before we got locked down but that was with the view that it would be more long-term if it went well.

“We still have the same opinion that Lewis is a good fit for us and we are delighted he has agreed to stay.”

Hall began his career with Bristol City before a loan spell with Gloucester City resulted in a permanent move to the Tigers in the summer of 2015 after his release by The Robins.

After three years with the National League North side, Hall moved first to Hereford and then the Peacocks a few months later where he played 58 times and scored seven goals.

“I am really excited to extend my stay with Weston, albeit without having played a game yet,” said Hall.

“I can see what a great club it is and can’t wait to meet up with everyone to get the show on the road.”