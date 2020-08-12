Advanced search

Harvey hopes to have made a statement after scoring hat-trick in win over Banwell

PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 August 2020

Will Harvey finds the back of the net for Weston for his hat-trick in their 10-0 win over Banwell FC.

Will.t.Photography

Weston’s Will Harvey is hoping his first-half hat-trick will be just the start as he hopes he has made a statement in their 10-0 win over Banwell.

The second year Academy star opened his goalscoring account in the third minute after tapping home from Ryan Jones’ saved effort.

Harvey then slid in at the back post to convert Bailey Kempster’s cross before the winger got his third following a well-timed pass from Jones, getting in behind and taking the ball past Jamie Fisher and stroking into the back of the empty net in front of manager Scott Bartlett and player assistant manager Scott Laird.

“It was nice to get game time really, get back at it having been out for quite a while. It was nice to get back to it,” said Harvey.

“It’s nice to make a statement, especially in a game when you are in and around first-team players, so I’m glad.

“It was a well-worked result and I’m glad to be a part of it. It was a really good team performance, good to see everyone score goals, not just myself, I was glad to see that.”

With The Seagulls having been in action the night before, a few members of Weston Academy got the chance to play, including first-teamers like Ryan Jones and Ben Griffith, both of whom signed their first senior contracts in May, as well as Kempster, Jack Goodall, who was named captain against Banwell, and Callum Eastwood.

“It was a good work rate from the whole team but it was nice to be on the pitch with all the first teamers,” added Harvey.

“It’s nice to look at players who are of similar age and getting opportunities with the first team. It’s a big booster.”

Further goals from Sam Hendy, Ryan Jones, Ben Jones, Tommy Kendall and Kempster rounded off the scoring.

“It’s fun,” added Harvey, when asked what was it like to score 10 goals in a game.

“It’s more enjoyable to play when you are comfortable on the ball in and around the people in your environment. it was good.

“It’s just been a struggle, fitness-wise and everything like that. But it’s nice to see that everyone’s been keeping fit and everyone has been keeping as a team as well.”

